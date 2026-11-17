Chinese offshore services group China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL) has signed contracts with three shipyards in China's Fujian province to build 59 offshore support vessels for CNY10.928bn ($1.64bn), a stock exchange filing shows.

The order covers 46 LNG-powered platform supply vessels (PSVs) and 13 high-horsepower, conventionally powered anchor-handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels across six designs.

The ships will mainly operate in Chinese coastal waters, supporting offshore oil and gas exploration and production, mobile installations and marine engineering projects. Deliveries are scheduled in batches between 2028 and 2030.

The contracts were signed on 14 November and disclosed on 16 November. The construction consortium is led by Fujian Southeast Shipbuilding, alongside Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding and Fujian Funing Shipbuilding Heavy Industry.

Southeast Shipbuilding will coordinate the programme, while Mawei and Funing will undertake construction work according to their available capacity.

The agreements were signed by COSL's Tianjin, Zhanjiang, Shenzhen and Shanghai branches and its indirectly wholly owned subsidiary COSL Hainan Technical Services.

The fixed-price contracts include 13% value-added tax. COSL will finance the programme through internal resources and external borrowing. Payments will be made in five 20% instalments, beginning when individual vessel contracts take effect, followed by construction commencement, keel laying, launching and delivery.

The consortium secured the contracts through a negotiated procurement process involving two qualified bidders, submitting the lowest evaluated offer that met the technical and commercial requirements.

COSL's board approved the investment on 30 June 2026. Shareholder approval is not required, and construction had not started when the contracts were disclosed.

The company expects the programme to increase its directly controlled vessel capacity and strengthen its offshore energy services operations. It warned that fluctuations in vessel service rates could leave investment returns below expectations.

COSL provides drilling, well services, marine support and geophysical surveying. It operated or managed more than 240 offshore support vessels at the end of 2025. Its controlling shareholder, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), is a Chinese state-owned energy group. COSL Hainan Technical Services provides oil and gas exploration and related technical services.

Fujian Southeast Shipbuilding also undertakes ship repairs and steel-structure work. Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding manufactures marine equipment and provides ship repair and engineering services. Fujian Funing Shipbuilding Heavy Industry manufactures and repairs ships and processes steel structures. All three shipbuilders are subsidiaries of Fujian Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Group, a Chinese company engaged in shipbuilding, ship repair and marine engineering equipment manufacturing.