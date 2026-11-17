Chinese shipbuilder Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard has launched a 19,000-TEU LNG dual-fuel container ship for Swiss liner Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) at its Daishan facility in Zhoushan, eastern China, a Chinese shipbuilding industry publication confirmed.

The vessel, bearing hull number CHB2047, entered the water at 14:58 local time on 16 November. It is the largest LNG dual-fuel container ship built in Zhejiang province. The newbuilding is listed under the name MSC Dora in shipbuilding orderbooks, although the name has yet to be officially confirmed.

The 19,000-TEU ship measures 366 metres in overall length, with a beam of 58.8 metres, a moulded depth of 30.2 metres and a design draught of 17 metres.

The vessel is designed to operate on either LNG or conventional marine fuel and is being built to DNV classification requirements. Its propulsion system is designed to meet international emissions regulations.

Changhong International is a Chinese shipbuilding and shiprepair company whose activities also include ship recycling and metal resource recovery. The company operates shipbuilding facilities in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province.