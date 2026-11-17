The global autonomous vessels market is projected to reach $11.30bn by 2032 from $6.43bn in 2026, market research distributor Research and Markets said in a 16 November statement.

The 188-page study by India's 360iResearch puts compound annual growth at 9.76%, driven by artificial intelligence, improved sensors, satellite connectivity, remote operations and electric propulsion.

The forecast covers commercial and defence vessels, from partially autonomous and remotely operated craft to fully autonomous ships. Cargo and passenger transport, offshore support, surveying, maritime surveillance and naval operations are among the applications assessed.

Near-term growth is expected to come mainly from supervised autonomy and remote operations, particularly on ferries, inland waterways, harbour craft and offshore support vessels.

Collision avoidance, automated docking, voyage optimisation and predictive maintenance are among the technologies supporting commercial adoption. Asia-Pacific leads development through shipbuilding capacity, port infrastructure and government-backed programmes in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, India and Australia.

Defence programmes, offshore energy and inland waterways offer opportunities in North America, while European development is supported by offshore wind, short-sea shipping and classification expertise.

Cybersecurity, communications reliability, system redundancy, human oversight and integration with existing port infrastructure remain obstacles to wider deployment.

The International Maritime Organization adopted a non-mandatory safety code for autonomous surface ships in May 2026, which took effect on 1 July. A mandatory code is targeted for adoption by July 2030, with entry into force expected in January 2032. The study was originally published in September 2026 and added to the Research and Markets catalogue in November.

Research and Markets was founded in Dublin in 2002 and distributes third-party industry research across a range of business sectors.

360iResearch Private Limited is an Indian market research and advisory company headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra. Its services include industry forecasts, market intelligence and competitive analysis.