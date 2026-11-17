Greece’s Port of Piraeus has signed an agreement with Hong Kong to establish the city’s first green shipping corridor, a Hong Kong government statement confirmed.

The memorandum of understanding, signed on 16 November during Hong Kong Maritime Week 2026, also establishes a formal partner-port relationship between the two ports. The agreement is intended to support the decarbonisation of shipping routes between Asia and Europe.

“This landmark collaboration is a significant step forward in driving decarbonisation along major Asian-European shipping routes,” Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said at the opening ceremony and World Maritime Merchants Forum.

Hong Kong also signed an agreement with Yangpu Port in China’s Hainan province to establish a partner-port relationship and a separate memorandum with Zhanjiang in Guangdong province to develop its first green energy corridor.

Lee said the Zhanjiang project would support low-carbon fuel supply chains linking production in mainland China with international maritime markets.

The government has also formed a dedicated task group to guide the development of a green maritime fuel-trading platform, covering strategic direction, infrastructure and operating rules.

Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said the agreements would support international green shipping cooperation and the development of higher-value maritime services.

Piraeus Port Authority SA operates the Greek port near Athens, providing cargo-handling, storage, vehicle transport and passenger services. COSCO Shipping (Hong Kong) Co Limited holds a 67% stake in the company.