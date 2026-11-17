Danish dry bulk operator Lauritzen Bulkers has taken delivery of the methanol-capable Brave Bulker from Tsuneishi Shipbuilding’s Cebu yard in the Philippines, where the Japanese shipbuilder confirmed the handover of a dual-fuel Kamsarmax on 16 November.

The 81,000-dwt newbuilding is equipped with a dual-fuel engine capable of running on methanol or conventional marine fuels.

The Kamsarmax design represents the largest class of bulk carrier able to enter Guinea’s Port of Kamsar.

Brave Bulker was registered in the Danish International Register of Shipping on 16 November, the Danish Maritime Authority confirmed.

Lauritzen Bulkers is a Danish shipping company specialising in dry bulk transportation.

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding is a Japanese shipbuilding company engaged in the construction of commercial vessels, including bulk carriers.