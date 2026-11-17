South Korea's three largest shipbuilders increased their combined research and development spending by 77.7% to KRW 437.7bn ($328m) in the first nine months of 2026, as they stepped up investment in autonomous vessels, submarine systems and LNG technology amid intensifying competition from Chinese yards.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), Hanwha Ocean and Samsung Heavy Industries spent a combined KRW 246.3bn during the same period last year, according to quarterly regulatory filings released between 11 and 16 November.

Hanwha Ocean recorded the sharpest increase, raising its R&D expenditure by 168% to KRW 110.8bn from KRW 41.4bn a year earlier. Research spending rose to 0.9% of revenue from 0.4%.

HD KSOE, the shipbuilding subholding company of South Korea's HD Hyundai group, remained the largest investor in absolute terms. Its R&D expenditure climbed 77.9% to KRW 243.6bn from KRW 137bn, lifting the proportion of revenue allocated to research from 0.6% to 1.0%.

Samsung Heavy Industries increased its research spending by 22.4% to KRW 83.2bn from KRW 68bn, maintaining its R&D-to-revenue ratio at 0.9%.

The investment push comes as the three shipbuilders pursue increasingly sophisticated technologies to differentiate their products from those of Chinese competitors.

On 12 November, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries launched a 600-tonne autonomous surface vessel developed jointly with US defence technology company Anduril Industries at its shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea.

The unmanned vessel incorporates HD KSOE's VAone autonomous navigation technology and Anduril's Lattice command-and-control platform. It is designed to conduct reconnaissance, surveillance and maritime intelligence-gathering missions without an onboard crew.

Hanwha Ocean has also made progress in developing domestically produced naval equipment. On 1 November, the South Korean shipbuilder announced that it had developed a water-ram horizontal launch system for submarines after 10 years of collaboration with the country's Agency for Defense Development.

The system uses water pressure to launch torpedoes and is intended to replace equipment previously sourced from overseas suppliers, reducing reliance on imported submarine technology.

Meanwhile, Samsung Heavy Industries has advanced its proprietary SENSE natural gas liquefaction technology for floating LNG production facilities. In September, the company secured approval in principle from the US-based American Bureau of Shipping and the UK's Lloyd's Register for a conceptual floating LNG production facility topsides design incorporating SENSE.

The design also underwent a basic design review by the American Bureau of Shipping. The increased research expenditure coincides with substantial newbuilding order intake across South Korea's major shipyards.

By 16 November, HD KSOE had secured $21.69bn in new orders, representing 93.1% of its annual target of $23.31bn. Samsung Heavy Industries had booked $12.7bn, equivalent to approximately 91% of its $13.9bn target. Hanwha Ocean had secured $8.11bn in orders, although the company has not disclosed a comparable annual order target.