Bunker fuel sales at the United Arab Emirates' Port of Fujairah rose 18.8% in October to 281,258 cubic metres, their second consecutive monthly increase but 54.9% below a year earlier, figures published by the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) show.

The total, excluding lubricants, compared with 236,735 cubic metres in September and 623,694 cubic metres in October 2025.

The recovery has done little to reverse the downturn: sales in the first 10 months of 2026 fell 57.7% to 2.63m cubic metres from 6.22m cubic metres a year earlier. Low-sulphur residual fuel accounted for most of October's rebound, with sales rising 38% to 199,546 cubic metres.

That included 198,704 cubic metres of 380 CST very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) and 842 cubic metres of 180 CST low-sulphur fuel.

Sales of the 380 CST grade reached their highest monthly level since March but remained 48.6% below October 2025.

High-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) sales fell 19.7% from September to 55,218 cubic metres, a drop of 72% year on year. Low-sulphur marine gasoil (LSMGO) sales rose 14.4% to 26,296 cubic metres, while other marine gasoil sales more than halved to 198 cubic metres.

Low-sulphur fuels increased their share of total bunker sales to about 80%, from 71% in September, while HSFO's share shrank to 20% from 29%.

Monthly sales have remained above 200,000 cubic metres since July, after hitting a record low in June. Despite October's improvement, volumes remained far short of last year's levels.

Fujairah's average VLSFO bunker price rose to $977.50 per tonne in October, from $944 in September and $461 in October 2025.

FOIZ is a Fujairah government authority established in 2011 to regulate the emirate's hydrocarbons industry. It works with S&P Global Commodity Insights, a commodity-market information and price-assessment provider, to publish bunker sales statistics.

The Port of Fujairah lies on the UAE's Gulf of Oman coast, outside the Strait of Hormuz. Fuel is stored at local terminals and supplied to ships at the anchorage by bunker barges.