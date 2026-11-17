Djibouti has signed three agreements with Guinea, Ivory Coast and Mauritania to develop carbon-financing mechanisms that could eventually extend to shipping, official accounts of the COP31 climate talks in Antalya, Türkiye, confirm.

The agreements could pave the way for a broader African approach to carbon charges on maritime emissions, although none of the three countries has announced levy rates or implementation dates. The deals establish cooperation on carbon governance and climate finance rather than immediate payment obligations for ships.

Guinea's environment and sustainable development minister, Fassou Théa, signed an agreement with his Djiboutian counterpart, Mohamed Ahmed Awaleh, on 13 November. The partnership covers the establishment of a national carbon registry to record emissions and associated financial contributions, the development of carbon-credit mechanisms under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and technical support for Guinea's national carbon-credit unit.

Guinea has set a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 49% by 2035. The two countries also intend to work towards a harmonised African approach to carbon regulation.

Ivory Coast's environment and ecological transition minister, Abou Bamba, signed a separate agreement aimed at developing sovereign climate-financing mechanisms and cooperation between African countries.

Mauritania's environment and sustainable development minister, Massouda Baham Mohamed Laghdaf, signed with Awaleh on 14 November.

Their agreement focuses on technical cooperation, institutional capacity-building and national carbon-governance systems.

Djibouti launched its Sovereign Carbon Initiative in 2023 under President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh. Based on the polluter-pays principle, the scheme seeks contributions from major emitters, particularly in maritime transport and aviation, to finance climate adaptation and energy-transition projects.

The agreements come ahead of further International Maritime Organization negotiations on greenhouse gas reduction measures for shipping, scheduled for 23 to 27 November. Its Marine Environment Protection Committee will meet from 30 November to 3 December 2026 to consider the proposed global framework combining technical requirements with an economic mechanism.

The Africa Sovereign Carbon Registry Foundation (ASCRF) supports the development of national carbon registries and emissions-accounting systems in African countries. Its activities include registry governance and mechanisms for tracking carbon-related financial contributions.