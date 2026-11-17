Staff at the London headquarters of the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) have voted for fresh strike action, with 74% of Unite members taking part in a postal ballot backing industrial action on an 83% turnout, maritime publication Splash247 said on Tuesday.

The result marks the third strike mandate secured by ITF employees since July 2025, deepening a dispute over working conditions, collective bargaining rights and management's restructuring programme.

The latest confrontation centres on proposed changes to the collective bargaining agreement. Union representatives allege that management has threatened to impose new employment terms if a replacement agreement is not reached by 1 January 2027.

The ITF Staff Union, represented by British trade union Unite through branch LE1267, opposes abandoning the existing agreement or accepting less favourable employment conditions. Further negotiations are scheduled between 19 November and 15 December. No dates have been announced for another walkout.

The dispute began in 2025 when management launched a restructuring programme involving planned cuts of about a quarter of the London workforce. More than 100 employees staged a four-day strike from 15 to 18 September, the first walkout in the federation's 129-year history.

In a July ballot, 89% of participating Unite members supported strike action and 90% backed action short of a strike, on an 89% turnout.

Tensions escalated after two union representatives were dismissed on 15 January 2026. Unite challenged the terminations, alleging breaches of internal consultation procedures. Unite regional coordinating officer Matt Freeman accused management of targeting union activists and demanded their reinstatement.

The union has also raised concerns over the handling of sexual harassment and misogyny allegations, alongside proposed changes to employment terms and collective bargaining procedures.

Separately, the ITF executive board commissioned an independent investigation into allegations of harassment, sexism, misogyny and discrimination within the organisation.

The investigation is overseen by the Affiliate Oversight Group, with submissions closing on 30 September 2026. The federation is led by general secretary Stephen Cotton.

Founded in 1896, the ITF is an international federation bringing together more than 760 affiliated transport trade unions across over 150 countries. It represents more than 16.6m workers in shipping, ports, aviation, rail, road transport and other sectors. Unite is a trade union operating in Britain and Ireland, representing employees across multiple industries and economic sectors.