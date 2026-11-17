Chinese shipbuilder Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) has named and delivered the 10,800-CEU LNG dual-fuel car carrier Glovis Noble to South Korea’s Korea Ocean Business Corporation (KOBC) four months ahead of schedule, a shipping industry report published on 17 November confirms.

The vessel will enter long-term charter employment with South Korean car carrier operator Hyundai Glovis, adding capacity to its vehicle transport operations.

Glovis Noble is the second 10,800-CEU car carrier delivered by SWS, following Glovis Lighthouse earlier in 2026, and the first of two vessels being built at the Chinese yard for KOBC.

Two additional ships of the same capacity are under construction for KOBC at Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI), another Chinese shipbuilder within China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

The four-vessel programme stems from a February 2024 agreement between KOBC and Hyundai Glovis to acquire LNG dual-fuel car carriers for long-term charter employment, aimed at securing shipping capacity for South Korean vehicle exports.

Glovis Noble measures 230 metres in length and 40 metres in breadth. The pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) has 14 vehicle decks, including five liftable decks that allow it to accommodate vehicles and rolling cargo of different heights.

Designed by Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI), the vessel is powered by an Everllence B&W 8S60ME-C GI main engine capable of operating on LNG or conventional marine fuel.

The ship, built under yard number H1611, was undocked on 9 September and completed sea trials by early November.

SWS is a Shanghai-based subsidiary of CSSC engaged in commercial shipbuilding and offshore construction. CSSC is a Chinese state-owned shipbuilding group whose subsidiaries include GSI.

SDARI is a Chinese merchant ship design institute, while Germany’s Everllence develops and manufactures marine propulsion systems and related equipment.

KOBC is a South Korean public maritime finance institution established in 2018 under the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.