A Norwegian consortium involving shipbuilder Vard plans full-scale shore testing of an offshore vessel nuclear propulsion system in 2027 after securing NOK 20m, equivalent to about $2.1m, in research funding, the shipbuilder said.

The Research Council of Norway awarded the initial grant to the Emerald Nuclear Norway-led Marine Nuclear Propulsion System project, known as MarNuPS.

The partners aim to develop, build and test an integrated system before a first vessel deployment targeted for 2031-32. A test facility is planned at Stette, near Ålesund, Norway. It will bring together a gas-cooled reactor system, a supercritical CO2 turbine for electricity generation, energy storage, remote monitoring and control, ship power management and an integrated automation interface.

The reactor will initially be heated electrically, without nuclear operation. Trials will cover normal operations, rapid changes in power demand, transient and stress conditions, system performance and crew interaction. Active nuclear operation is intended only after the complete system and its safety parameters have been tested and demonstrated.

“The Emerald Nuclear-led MarNuPS project is a natural continuation from already existing NTNU-led projects NuProShip I, NuProShip II, and the SFI SAINT, and a central link in the chain of events leading to commercial maritime nuclear energy application. Through our subsidiary Vard Electro we will now be able to further develop our on-board electrical control systems against an actual nuclear energy system on shore, before moving this on to a floating demonstrator. We also view this funding award as a vital sign of national support for nuclear applications in maritime going forward,” said Håvard Vollset Lien, Vard Group's vice president of research and innovation.

Island Offshore aims to become the first offshore service vessel owner to install the technology. Under Emerald Nuclear's proposed leasing model for its GEM Microreactor, the developer would retain ownership and operational responsibility, including maintenance and the fuel cycle, while shipowners pay for power consumed.

Other partners are Vard Electro, the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Imperial College London and Maskindynamikk. They contribute expertise in vessel design, nuclear modelling, structural integrity and condition monitoring.

Fincantieri is separately studying lead-cooled modular reactors for naval propulsion as part of its work on integrating nuclear technology into future vessels.

Vard Group is a Norwegian specialist shipbuilder within Italy's Fincantieri Group. Vard Electro is its marine electrical systems subsidiary.