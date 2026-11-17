Kazakh crude shipments resumed through Georgia's Batumi Oil Terminal in January–October 2026, helping lift oil cargo throughput by 2.5% to 1.572 million tonnes, Kazakh pipeline operator KazTransOil said on 17 November.

The Black Sea facility handled 262,700 tonnes of Kazakh crude during the 10-month period, compared with no shipments in the corresponding period of 2025.

Total oil cargo throughput increased by 38,500 tonnes year on year, supported by the return of crude shipments, renewed aviation kerosene handling and higher gasoline volumes.

Gasoline throughput climbed 31.3% to 316,500 tonnes, an increase of 75,400 tonnes from a year earlier. Aviation kerosene volumes rose more than 19-fold to 53,500 tonnes, up 50,700 tonnes from January–October 2025.

The increase coincided with higher cargo volumes at the wider Batumi Sea Port, which handled 6.9 million tonnes during the first 10 months of 2026, up 13% year on year. Operating figures released on 10 November showed growth in dry cargo, container and ferry traffic.

KazTransOil JSC is Kazakhstan's national trunk oil pipeline operator. It is 90% owned by KazMunayGas, the country's national oil and gas company.

Batumi Oil Terminal LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of KazTransOil, providing storage and transshipment services for crude oil and petroleum products in Georgia. The subsidiary directly owns and manages the group's operating assets in the country.

Batumi Sea Port LLC operates the Georgian port under exclusive management rights held by KazTransOil through its Batumi Oil Terminal subsidiary.