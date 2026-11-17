Energos Infrastructure has awarded South Korean engineering company Hanwha Power a turnkey contract to convert an existing LNG carrier into a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), a company statement confirmed on 17 November.

The agreement, signed on 9 November, marks Hanwha Power's second FSRU conversion contract following its first project award in September 2025. It also includes an option to convert another LNG carrier into an FSRU.

Hanwha Power will take responsibility for the entire conversion, covering engineering, equipment procurement, installation and commissioning under an engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning (EPIC) arrangement.

Once converted, the vessel will be deployed at an LNG import terminal to store LNG and regasify it for delivery ashore. The companies have not disclosed the vessel's identity, the terminal's location or the contract value.

Converting existing LNG carriers into FSRUs can reduce capital expenditure and shorten delivery schedules compared with newbuildings, as countries seek to diversify their energy supplies and develop LNG import capacity.

“Following our first FSRU conversion project award last year, we are pleased to expand our business with this latest contract,” said Hoon-min Kim, vice president and head of the Marine Solutions Division at Hanwha Power. “By successfully delivering this project, we will further strengthen our customers’ trust and continue to demonstrate our strong project execution capabilities in the global LNG infrastructure market.”

Hanwha Power intends to expand its FSRU and floating storage unit (FSU) conversion business while developing clean-fuel propulsion systems and vessel energy-efficiency upgrades.

Hanwha Power is a South Korean energy equipment and engineering company specialising in industrial compressors, gas turbines and power-generation systems. It established its Marine Solutions Division in 2023 to provide vessel conversion and marine engineering services.

Energos Infrastructure is a US-based maritime LNG infrastructure owner and operator established in 2022. Its fleet comprises 13 LNG infrastructure vessels, including nine FSRUs, two FSUs and two LNG carriers, deployed under long-term commercial arrangements.