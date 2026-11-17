German container shipping group Hapag-Lloyd plans to launch two standalone services linking Asia with Mexico and South America's east coast in 2027, the company said.

The Asia-Mexico Express (AMX) will begin weekly sailings in January 2027, deploying Panamax-class containerships between Asia and Mexico. The service will also provide onward connections to destinations along Latin America's west coast.

The Asia-South America Express (ASX) will follow in April 2027, connecting Asian ports with South America's east coast, including the River Plate region. Vessels with capacities of between 6,000 and 8,000 TEU will operate on the route.

The two independently operated services will supplement Hapag-Lloyd's existing AN1, AN2, TPM and AS3 network, expanding coverage across Latin America and giving shippers additional routing options.

"Latin America is an important market for Hapag-Lloyd, with significant opportunities for further growth. By complementing our existing services with two independently operated connections, we are strengthening our overall network offering and providing our customers with more choice, flexibility and reliable transport solutions,” said Esteban Perez, Senior Director Trade Management Latin America at Hapag-Lloyd.

The carrier has published additional information on the planned port rotations for both services.

Hamburg-based Hapag-Lloyd AG operates container liner shipping services and holds investments in marine terminals and associated logistics infrastructure. Its fleet comprises 300 containerships with an aggregate carrying capacity of 2.5 million TEU. The company also controls container equipment with a capacity of 3.6 million TEU, including refrigerated units. Its liner shipping division employs 15,200 people across 400 offices in 140 countries. The carrier operates 129 liner services connecting around 600 ports worldwide.