ExxonMobil Guyana Limited has cleared Italian offshore contractor Saipem to proceed with a subsea contract worth an estimated $1bn to $1.5bn for the Longtail development off Guyana, the contractor confirmed in a statement on 17 November.

The authorisation follows government and regulatory approvals and a final investment decision by ExxonMobil Guyana and its partners in the Stabroek Block. The remaining contract work is expected to take about four years.

The engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract covers subsea structures, umbilicals, risers and flowlines at a water depth of approximately 1,750 metres. Saipem received a limited notice to proceed on 21 April 2026, allowing it to begin preliminary detailed engineering and procurement of long-lead equipment before the full project approval.

Offshore operations will involve three vessels from Saipem's fleet: FDS2, Castorone and Constellation. Fabrication will take place at the contractor's Arbatax yard in Sardinia, Italy. Logistics will be handled through the Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase Inc. (VEHSI) facility in Guyana, involving local suppliers and personnel.

Longtail adds to seven offshore development contracts previously awarded to Saipem by ExxonMobil Guyana: Liza Phase 1, Liza Phase 2, Payara, Yellowtail, Uaru, Whiptail and Hammerhead.

Saipem is an Italian engineering and construction company operating in offshore and onshore energy and infrastructure markets. It has five fabrication yards, 17 owned offshore construction vessels and seven drilling rigs, six of them owned. The company operates in more than 50 countries and employs approximately 30,000 people representing 125 nationalities. Its business lines include Asset Based Services, Drilling and Sonsub, Energy Carriers, Offshore Wind and Sustainable Infrastructures.

ExxonMobil Guyana Limited is an affiliate of ExxonMobil and operator of the Stabroek Block, where it holds a 45% participating interest.

Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase Inc. is a Guyanese-Belgian joint venture operating an offshore support facility on the Demerara River in Guyana.