Norwegian car carrier operator Höegh Autoliners has signed a memorandum of understanding with South Korea's LOTTE Fine Chemical to develop green ammonia supplies and bunkering infrastructure for its future ammonia-powered vessels, the chemicals company confirmed.

The agreement covers a fuel supply chain, bunkering facilities and operating procedures, as well as technical cooperation on safe ammonia handling and delivery. The companies will initially focus on South Korea, with potential expansion into other countries by mutual agreement.

The agreement comes as Höegh prepares to take delivery of four ammonia dual-fuel Aurora Class car carriers in 2027 and 2028, following eight LNG dual-fuel vessels already delivered.

The first ammonia engine was installed in the ninth Aurora Class vessel at China Merchants Heavy Industry's shipyard in Jiangsu, China, in early November.

Each Aurora Class vessel has capacity for up to 9,100 car equivalent units. The class was the first in the pure car and truck carrier segment to receive ammonia-ready and methanol-ready notations from Norwegian classification society DNV.

LOTTE already conducts ammonia bunkering operations at South Korea's Ulsan port. On 25–26 October, it supplied green ammonia to the 93,000-cubic-metre Terra Clove, built by South Korea's HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping. The fuel was produced by China's Envision Energy in Inner Mongolia using renewable energy. The operation was LOTTE's fourth ammonia bunkering, following its first commercial operation for an ammonia-powered vessel in April 2026.

Höegh Autoliners ASA, established in 1927 and headquartered in Oslo, is a Norwegian public limited company specialising in deep-sea roll-on, roll-off transportation of vehicles, heavy machinery and breakbulk cargo. Its Aurora Class newbuilding programme expanded to 18 vessels following an order for six additional ships in August 2026.

LOTTE Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., established in 1964 and headquartered in Ulsan, manufactures industrial and specialty chemicals, including cellulose derivatives. The company has more than 60 years of experience in ammonia handling and operates ammonia storage and distribution infrastructure.