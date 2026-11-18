The Swedish Maritime Administration has awarded Boskalis, Van Oord and Rohde Nielsen a SEK 2.3bn ($227m) contract to deepen and widen the fairway to Sweden's Port of Gothenburg, the port authority said.

The joint venture of Boskalis Sweden AB, Van Oord Sweden AB and Rohde Nielsen A/S will dredge around 7m cubic metres of loose material and rock and adjust navigation markings under the Skandia Gateway project.

Work is scheduled to begin in August 2027, with the wider project due for completion in autumn 2028.

The deepened approach will increase permissible vessel draught from 13.5 metres to 16.5 metres, allowing today's largest container ships to call fully laden. An option covers additional deepening to accommodate ships drawing up to 17.5 metres.

The award follows the cancellation of an earlier tender in autumn 2025. The fairway design was subsequently revised to reduce dredging volumes. Quay reinforcement has been completed, with separate dredging alongside the quay under way.

The contract is scheduled for signing by the end of 2026, provided the award faces no legal challenge. The base value excludes potential additional work available under contract options.

The Skandia Gateway development is being undertaken by the Swedish Maritime Administration, Port of Gothenburg and Swedish Transport Administration. It also includes changes to the port basin and quays.

Boskalis Sweden AB is part of Netherlands-based dredging and marine contractor Boskalis.

Van Oord Sweden AB is part of Dutch family-owned marine contractor Van Oord.

Denmark's Rohde Nielsen A/S operates in dredging, coastal protection and port development.

Gothenburg is Scandinavia's largest port, handling around 20% of Swedish trade and more than half the country's container traffic. More than 30 daily rail shuttles link the port with destinations in Sweden and Norway.