Japanese shipowner NYK has unveiled the world's first vessel equipped with ammonia-fuelled engines for both propulsion and onboard power generation at Japan Marine United's Ariake shipyard in Kumamoto prefecture, southwestern Japan, a company statement confirmed.

The ammonia carrier, named Izanami, was presented on 17 November and is nearing completion at the shipyard, which is controlled by Japanese shipbuilding group Imabari Shipbuilding.

The vessel measures 180 metres in length and 32 metres in breadth, with capacity to transport 40,000 cubic metres of ammonia. Unlike conventional ships, which rely on separate fuel systems for propulsion and electricity generation, Izanami is fitted with ammonia-capable engines for both functions.

The vessel is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 90% compared with a conventional fuel oil-powered ship.

The vessel was formally named on 6 November, ahead of its public unveiling.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, established in 1885 and headquartered in Tokyo, operates maritime transportation and logistics businesses spanning dry bulk, energy shipping, vehicle transportation and container shipping interests.

Japan Marine United Corporation, established in 2013 and headquartered in Yokohama, specialises in commercial and naval shipbuilding, offshore structures and vessel repair. Imabari Shipbuilding acquired a controlling 60% stake in January 2026.

Imabari Shipbuilding Co Ltd is a privately held Japanese shipbuilder headquartered in Imabari, Ehime prefecture. Its business covers the construction and repair of commercial vessels, with operations spanning 13 shipyards in Japan.