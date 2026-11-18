The Royal Canadian Navy has commissioned its sixth and final Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and offshore patrol vessel, HMCS Robert Hampton Gray (AOPV 435), in Victoria, British Columbia, on 16 November 2026, Canada's Department of National Defence confirmed.

Governor General Louise Arbour presided over the ceremony at Ogden Point, where Commander Brian Henwood received the commissioning pennant. The ship will operate from Esquimalt with Canada's Pacific Fleet.

The ceremony followed an 83-day voyage from Halifax through the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, including 76 days at sea with about 90 personnel.

The ship reached Esquimalt on 6 November. The passage marked only the third complete Arctic transit by a Royal Canadian Navy ship and the first undertaken to transfer a vessel from the Atlantic Fleet to the Pacific Fleet.

During the deployment, the ship led a multinational task group in Operation NANOOK-TUUGAALIK alongside vessels from the Canadian Coast Guard, Royal Danish Navy and French Navy. It also participated in Operation NANOOK-NUNAKPUT, Operation LATITUDE and Exercise ARCTIC GHOST.

The voyage included the first deployment of a Canadian Coast Guard helicopter aboard a Royal Canadian Navy vessel.

Vice-Admiral Dan Charlebois, commander of the Royal Canadian Navy, said the crew had spent months completing sea trials and almost three months navigating the Arctic. He called the patrol vessels "capable ships that will enhance our ability to defend Canada's waters."

Canadian shipbuilder Irving Shipbuilding delivered Robert Hampton Gray from its Halifax Shipyard on 21 August 2025. The 103-metre class has a 19-metre beam, maximum displacement of 6,660 tonnes, top speed of 17 knots and range of 6,800 nautical miles. Its missions include Arctic surveillance, search and rescue and international deployments.

Canada's six-ship acquisition programme has a budget of C$4.98bn ($3.48bn), excluding taxes. Two additional Arctic patrol vessels are being built for the Canadian Coast Guard under a separate programme.

Irving Shipbuilding Inc. is a Canadian shipbuilding and ship repair company operating under Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy. It holds the contract to build the first three of 15 planned River-class destroyers for the Royal Canadian Navy.