India is seeking nearly $10bn for five new coastal shipbuilding clusters to break into the world's top five shipbuilding nations by 2047, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said. Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal made the investment pitch at a conclave in New Delhi on 16 November, targeting a top-10 global ranking by 2030 and annual shipbuilding output of 4.5m GT by 2047.

The proposed hubs are at Dugarajapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Kuchhadi in Gujarat, Dighi in Maharashtra, Kendrapara in Odisha and Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu. Central and state authorities are offering land, infrastructure and investment support.

India has identified demand for more than 400 vessels, worth nearly $24bn. Its shipyards have an active order pipeline of more than 150 vessels worth over $1.7bn, with export orders accounting for more than 80% of the value.

South Korea's HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) is pursuing a $4bn shipyard project at Thoothukudi, designed for annual capacity of 2.5m GT. The proposal remains subject to further planning and approvals. Representatives of 30 overseas shipyards joined the talks, including Samsung Heavy Industries, Hanwha Ocean, Fincantieri and Meyer Werft. Shipping and logistics participants included Maersk, MSC, CMA CGM, MOL, HMM and DP World.

India's Cochin Shipyard and Dutch Damen Shipyards Group signed a memorandum of understanding on potential future shipbuilding projects. It is not a firm vessel order. The initiative follows an $8bn government shipbuilding package approved in 2025. Maharashtra is offering capital assistance of 15% for Dighi, Odisha 20% for yards and 30% for related industries, and Tamil Nadu 25% for research and development and a 30% payroll subsidy for ship design.

Sonowal launched Naukosh, a digital portal covering shipyard capabilities, financing and regulatory information. Ten foreign delegations were scheduled to inspect sites on 17 November. “Our priority now is to convert today's discussions into projects on the ground,” Sonowal said. The projected $10bn has not been announced as binding investment commitments.