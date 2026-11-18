Dubai-based port operator DP World said it has completed the latest phase of a $200m-plus investment programme at its Posorja deepwater container terminal in Ecuador, extending its berth to 800 metres and lifting annual capacity to 1.4m TEU.

The final 100-metre berth extension follows the opening of a 700-metre quay in April, which allowed two post-Panamax ships to berth simultaneously. The completed extension had been disclosed in late October, ahead of DP World's 17 November statement.

The terminal has received a fully electric quay crane with a 72-metre outreach, a 56-metre height and lifting capacity of 65 tonnes. It is designed for container ships up to 400 metres long and 20,000 to 24,000 TEU.

Three hybrid rubber-tyred gantry cranes have also arrived. DP World expects them to use 40% less diesel than conventional cranes, cutting CO2 emissions by more than 900 tonnes annually.

The new equipment is due to enter service in early 2027, taking the terminal's fleet to seven quay cranes and 18 yard cranes.

Carlos Merino, DP World's chief executive for Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, said: "This expansion is a significant investment in Ecuador’s trade competitiveness and long-term economic growth."

Further investment includes electric terminal vehicles, about 50% more power connections for refrigerated containers and over $10m in electrical infrastructure. A solar power facility is also planned.

Posorja added the weekly AX4/NW4 direct Asia service in August, operated jointly by Singapore-headquartered Ocean Network Express and South Korea's HMM, formerly Hyundai Merchant Marine. Merino indicated in early November that the terminal was approaching 1m TEU of annual throughput for the first time since opening in 2019.

DP World has invested approximately $700m at Posorja since operations began. The group operates ports, marine services and supply-chain logistics and is ultimately owned by the Government of Dubai through Dubai World.

Ocean Network Express Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based container carrier established in 2017 through the integration of the liner businesses of three Japanese shipping groups.

HMM Co Ltd is a South Korean maritime transport company operating container and bulk shipping services. The company adopted its current name in 2020.