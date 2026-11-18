MSC-linked Terminal Investment Limited Gdynia was selected as the preferred bidder on 23 October for Poland's Gdynia outer port project, valued at more than PLN 5bn ($1.24bn), after submitting the only final offer, the port authority's tender records show.

The Polish company scored 88 points in the evaluation after bids were opened on 30 September. It proposed a 44-year operating period, equivalent to 528 months, with a fixed annual payment of PLN 7.1m ($1.77m) excluding VAT and a variable fee of PLN 3.30 ($0.82) per TEU handled.

The public-private partnership covers the financing, design, construction, equipment, maintenance and operation of a deepwater container terminal on approximately 150 hectares of reclaimed land in the Bay of Gdańsk.

The planned facility will have a handling capacity of at least 2.5m TEU annually and accommodate containerships exceeding 400 metres in length with draughts of up to 16 metres.

The project also includes dredging the port's approach channels, with excavated material used for reclamation. The public sector will be responsible for road and rail connections to the terminal gates.

The port authority plans to contribute PLN 100m ($24.87m), excluding VAT, towards investment costs. Work on protective breakwaters began in 2026.

Three other groups participated in the competitive dialogue but submitted no final bids: Hutchison Ports Poland and Britain's Port of Felixstowe; Gdynia Terminal Holding, affiliated with French shipping group CMA CGM, alongside Meridiam Eastern Europe Investments; and Philippine terminal operator International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI).

The procurement process began in 2020 and the bidding deadline was extended several times. Selection of the preferred offer does not establish that a final concession agreement has been signed.

Terminal Investment Limited Gdynia Sp. z o.o., formerly Mota-Engil Central Europe PPP Road, is owned by Terminal Investment Limited Holding S.A. Its Geneva-based parent group, Terminal Investment Limited (TiL), operates container terminals internationally. Its shareholders include privately owned Swiss shipping company Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Global Infrastructure Partners, part of US asset manager BlackRock, and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC.

Hutchison Ports Poland belongs to a Hong Kong-based port group, while Port of Felixstowe Limited operates a UK container port. Gdynia Terminal Holding is a project company linked to CMA CGM, and Meridiam Eastern Europe Investments is an infrastructure investment vehicle.