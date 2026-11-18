MSC-backed Turkish container terminal operator Asyaport is planning a further expansion of its facility in Tekirdag to lift annual capacity to 6m TEU, shipping analyst Alphaliner said.

The longer-term plan comes as the terminal nears completion of an upgrade designed to increase annual capacity from 2.5m TEU to 4m TEU by the end of 2026.

The next phase envisages converting a feeder berth into approximately 30,000 square metres of additional container yard space, alongside further work on both piers. The development plans specify a total quay length of 2,810 metres.

The current expansion, launched in 2022, includes extending the main deepwater pier from 1,000 metres to 1,400 metres.

Three additional megamax ship-to-shore cranes delivered in August entered service in October, bringing the number serving the terminal's 18-metre-deep berths to 11. Another four cranes handle feeder vessels.

Asyaport handled a record 2.22m TEU in 2025, followed by 1.86m TEU in the first ten months of 2026. Transhipment accounts for approximately 80% of throughput. The operator also plans to replace its fleet of 75 LNG-powered terminal tractors with 96 electric units.

All 15 ship-to-shore cranes and 32 rubber-tyred gantry cranes are already electrically powered.

Asyaport has separately outlined a $10m investment programme covering 100 electric terminal tractors. The first four entered service in March, with the operator targeting 30 units in operation by the end of 2026.

Planning and technical services manager Besim Dönmez said in September that the current expansion would allow three of the world's largest containerships to berth simultaneously.

The terminal also set a Turkish record that month, handling 22,896 TEU during a single call by MSC Maya.

Asyaport Port Inc began commercial operations on 8 July 2015 in Barbaros, Tekirdag. The Turkish terminal company is 70% owned by Global Terminal Limited, a subsidiary of Terminal Investment Limited (TiL), with the remaining 30% held by the Turkish Soyuer family.