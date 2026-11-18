China has unveiled a domestically developed electronic ship logbook system in Hong Kong following trials aboard four cargo vessels, as regulators prepare rules for replacing handwritten records, the transport ministry confirmed.

The SeaTrust E-Log System was launched at the World Maritime Merchants Forum on 16 November, marking a step towards the wider use of digital navigation records across China's shipping industry.

The project was overseen by the Maritime Safety Administration of China's Ministry of Transport and coordinated by the Tianjin Maritime Safety Administration. Dalian Maritime University, Chinese shipowner China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) and the Tianjin branch of China Classification Society (CCS) participated in its development.

SeaTrust has completed trials aboard four cargo vessels, including bulk carriers, containerships and roll-on/roll-off ships. The tests demonstrated stable automatic data collection and ship-to-shore transmission.

A broader testing programme covering different vessel types, sizes and trading routes is scheduled to begin in January 2027.

The system automatically captures navigational information, including vessel speed and weather conditions, while digital signatures allow crews to authenticate entries.

Records are synchronised between vessels and shore-based systems, giving operators and maritime authorities access to voyage information without relying on handwritten logs.

SeaTrust uses asymmetric encryption and blockchain technology through the Silk Road CloudChain platform to protect records against alteration and maintain an audit trail. Primary and backup systems are designed to ensure operational continuity.

CMES has confirmed that the system has received CCS type approval. Chinese maritime authorities are preparing regulations establishing the legal validity of electronic logbooks and setting requirements for their use.

The initiative follows China's revised national standard for deck logbooks, GB 18093-2025, which took effect on 1 May 2026. CCS guidelines for inspecting electronic navigation log systems came into force on 1 November 2026.

The transition is intended to reduce paperwork for seafarers and improve access to records used in maritime inspections, accident investigations and liability assessments.

CMES, established in 2004, operates crude oil, LNG, dry bulk, container and roll-on/roll-off shipping businesses. Its parent, China Merchants Group, is a Chinese state-owned conglomerate with interests in transport, logistics and financial services.

SeaTrust was developed by Yunlian Shuke, a Shenzhen-based technology subsidiary of CMES specialising in digital shipping and trade solutions.