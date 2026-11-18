Swiss offshore contractor Allseas has issued a letter of intent to Norwegian engineering group Aker Solutions to dismantle and recycle the 50,000-tonne topside of Equinor’s Statfjord A platform in the North Sea, the Norwegian contractor confirmed.

The proposed contract covers preparatory work, reception, dismantling and recycling at Aker Solutions’ decommissioning facility in Stord, western Norway.

Allseas will remove the topside from its concrete gravity-based structure using the heavy-lift vessel Pioneering Spirit before transporting it ashore. The structure is expected to arrive at Stord between 2029 and 2031.

Dismantling and recycling will take approximately two years, with around 100 workers involved during peak activity.

Aker Solutions classifies the prospective order as “sizeable”, representing a contract value of NOK 500m to NOK 1.5bn ($51.6m to $154.8m). The exact value has not been disclosed.

Subject to final contract award, the Norwegian contractor expects to book the order in its Renewables and Field Development segment in the fourth quarter of 2026.

“We are proud that Allseas and end-client Equinor have selected Aker Solutions to handle the final phase of the topside’s life cycle,” said Guro Rausand, executive vice president for New Build at Aker Solutions.

The topside was originally built at Stord in 1975 and prepared for installation on its concrete support structure in 1976.

Statfjord A began oil production on 24 November 1979 and subsequently underwent several life extensions.

The recycling arrangements date back to May 2019, when Allseas and Equinor outlined plans for the platform’s removal, with Norwegian engineering contractor Kvaerner selected for the onshore dismantling and recycling work. The latest announcement does not clarify how the new letter of intent relates to the earlier contract.

Aker Solutions ASA, headquartered in Fornebu, Norway, provides engineering, construction, maintenance and decommissioning services to the energy industry. Privately owned Allseas, founded in 1985 and headquartered in Switzerland, specialises in offshore pipeline installation, heavy lifting and subsea construction.