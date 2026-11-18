South Korea's Hanwha has cut steel for the first of four medium-range (MR) tankers at its Philadelphia shipyard, marking the first construction of the vessel type in the United States in nearly a decade, a company statement said.

The ceremony took place on 17 November. The four 49,500-dwt oil and chemical tankers are being built for US-based Hanwha Shipping, with deliveries scheduled for 2029 and 2030. Executives from Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Hanwha Shipping and Hanwha Defense USA attended.

The Jones Act-compliant ships are designed to carry crude oil, refined products and chemicals. Their energy-efficient design will meet International Maritime Organization Type 2 and Type 3 standards, while an optional Type II configuration will provide 18 cargo segregations.

Hanwha Shipping chief executive James Sagar said the project represented "the first MR tanker constructed in the United States in nearly a decade". He said the ships would help renew the ageing domestic tanker fleet and strengthen US energy supply chains.

Hanwha Philly Shipyard president Hyuk Kim said the four-vessel programme would support sustained production, workforce development and operational improvements.

The construction start follows Hanwha Shipping's August 2025 announcement of a broader 10-tanker programme. Four ships are on firm order, with options for six more. Hanwha announced a $5bn plan in August 2025 to expand the Philadelphia facility with additional docks and quays.

Hanwha Defense USA was separately selected to build a $269m medium landing ship for the US Navy and Marine Corps, with options for three more vessels.

Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Inc., a US shipbuilding company acquired by the South Korean group for $100m in December 2024, has previously built Jones Act containerships and tankers.

Hanwha Shipping, established in April 2024 and based in Houston, is a US subsidiary of South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean.

Hanwha Defense USA is a subsidiary of Hanwha Aerospace and provides strategic oversight of the group's US shipbuilding operations. Hanwha Group has businesses in shipbuilding, energy, aerospace, defence and finance.