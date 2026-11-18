Singapore-based product tanker owner Hafnia said on Wednesday it had abandoned efforts to merge with Danish rival Torm and planned to exit its 19.85% holding, valued at $686.6m.

The BW Group company favours distributing all 20,356,061 Torm class A shares it holds to Hafnia shareholders as a special interim dividend rather than selling them.

Chief executive Søren Steenberg Jensen said that “our approaches to TORM have not been reciprocated” and warned that further resistance and delays would erode the benefits sought for shareholders. Hafnia will instead pursue other growth and consolidation opportunities.

The proposed distribution is worth $1.2826 per Hafnia share, based on Torm's closing price of $33.73 on 17 November. Investors would receive one Torm share for every 26.3 Hafnia shares, with fractional entitlements settled in cash.

The plan would replace Hafnia's cash dividends for the third and fourth quarters of 2026, leaving investors free to hold or sell their Torm shares. But the distribution is subject to cooperation from third parties and resolution of technical issues.

Hafnia expects to announce its final decision and the dividend record date by 25 November. If the share distribution cannot proceed, it intends to pay a third-quarter cash dividend equal to 90% of net profit, with a fourth-quarter payout to be decided separately. Hafnia agreed in September 2025 to acquire around 14.1m Torm shares from Oaktree Capital Management and its affiliates for $311.4m. The purchase closed in December, giving it 13.97% of Torm.

Agreements to buy a further 4.5m and 1.7m shares in September 2026 took the holding to 19.85%.

Hafnia's third-quarter net profit rose to $170.8m from $91.5m a year earlier. Average time-charter-equivalent earnings reached $32,708 per operating day.

Hafnia Limited is a Singapore-headquartered tanker company that owns and operates around 180 vessels, with technical management, chartering and pool-management operations. It is part of BW Group, which has interests in shipping, floating gas infrastructure and offshore production.

Torm plc, founded in 1889, is a UK-incorporated tanker company managed from Denmark. It operated 95 product tankers at the end of September, carrying refined petroleum products and chemicals.