A Saudi Arabia-led group seeking a compromise on shipping emissions charges has cancelled its final planned meeting ahead of negotiations in London, Lloyd’s List disclosed.

The informal Risotto Group abandoned the meeting amid growing membership and insufficient backing for a Saudi proposal to replace mandatory emissions penalties with voluntary investment contributions. The cancellation highlights divisions ahead of talks at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) starting on 23 November.

The group emerged from a meeting at an Italian restaurant in September. Its participants have included representatives of Saudi Arabia, the United States, Brazil, Japan, the Marshall Islands and several European governments. China was invited but had not joined when the group's membership was outlined earlier this month.

The proposed deal would retain the two-tier marine fuel standard and an economic component of the IMO Net-Zero Framework, while recasting penalties known as remedial units as voluntary units and directing contributions towards investments rather than a central IMO fund.

A Global Maritime Forum consultation published on 10 November found that none of the 15 companies consulted saw the alternatives as a way to lower compliance or trade costs or encourage investment in zero- and near-zero-emission fuels. They also raised concerns about complexity, market distortions and reputational risk.

Union of Greek Shipowners president Melina Travlos said on 16 November that negotiations had made no tangible progress. She said Greece and three other EU member states, representing 70% of the EU-controlled fleet, had called for greater flexibility.

Cyprus, Italy and Malta were among the countries seeking changes to the current proposal. Formal IMO negotiations have not been cancelled.

The greenhouse gas working group is due to meet in London from 23 to 27 November, followed by the Marine Environment Protection Committee from 30 November to 3 December. A further session on 4 December remains subject to confirmation.

Adoption of the Net-Zero Framework was deferred for one year in October 2025. Its proposed fuel standard and emissions-pricing mechanism would apply to oceangoing ships of more than 5,000 GT, which account for more than 85% of global shipping emissions. The IMO targets net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping by or around 2050.

The IMO is the United Nations agency responsible for maritime safety and pollution prevention.

The Union of Greek Shipowners is a national shipowners' association.

The Copenhagen-based Global Maritime Forum is a non-profit organisation, while the Getting to Zero Coalition is an industry initiative it convenes.