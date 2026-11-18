China Merchants Shipbuilding Industry Group has signed contracts to build six 343,000-dwt ore carriers for sister company China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES), parent China Merchants Group confirmed.

The contracts were signed in Hong Kong on 16 November during the 2026 World Maritime Merchants Forum by China Merchants Shipbuilding chairman Wu Sichuan and CMES general manager Wang Yongxin. Cargo owner Baowu Resources is participating in the project.

The vessels will be the world's first VLOCs of this size, the group said. CMES announced plans in July to invest up to CNY 4.93bn ($740m) in the six vessels, with deliveries scheduled for 2029 and 2030. Shareholders approved the related-party transaction on 28 July. The final construction price has not been disclosed.

The order follows a separate 25-year ore transport agreement signed in September by CMES subsidiary Hong Kong Ming Wah Shipping, covering six VLOCs and expected to generate at least $2.8bn. The transport agreement is linked to the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea.

At the same Hong Kong event, China Merchants Shipbuilding signed an equity transfer agreement with Quanzhou Transportation Development Group concerning Quanzhou Shipyard in China's Fujian province.

The deal advances an ownership restructuring intended to restart shipbuilding and expand ship repair and marine equipment maintenance at the facility. The stake size, transaction value and completion date were not disclosed.

Quanzhou Shipyard has 3.6 km of waterfront, two 300,000-tonne dry docks and two 100,000-tonne dry docks. Its assets were acquired by a local investment group in January 2021. Repair operations resumed in September 2023, with more than 120 vessel repair jobs generating output exceeding CNY 300m ($45m).

China Merchants Group is a Hong Kong-headquartered Chinese state-owned conglomerate with interests in ports, logistics, financial services and industrial manufacturing. Its shipbuilding division also operates in vessel repair and offshore engineering.