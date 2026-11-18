Nine international shipping associations have urged governments to agree on global emissions regulations to prevent shipowners facing duplicate carbon charges and overlapping compliance requirements, a joint industry statement issued on 18 November said.

The intervention comes ahead of the International Maritime Organization's Marine Environment Protection Committee meeting in London from 30 November to 3 December 2026. A separate extraordinary session may resume on 4 December, subject to confirmation.

The nine organisations — BIMCO, CLIA, IBIA, ICS, INTERCARGO, INTERFERRY, INTERTANKO, IPTA and WSC — warned that regional and national regulations risk creating additional costs for vessels operating across different jurisdictions.

They want a single framework applying equally to ships regardless of flag, ownership, trade or business model, while maintaining the IMO's 2023 target of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by or around 2050.

The associations called for enforceable, stable and technology-neutral rules that reflect the cost and availability of alternative fuels. They also want financial or technical incentives for verified emissions reductions and flexible compliance mechanisms for operators of all sizes.

The groups acknowledged that commercially viable zero- and near-zero-emission fuels and technologies remain unavailable for most existing vessels. Shipping companies have already invested billions of dollars in alternative-fuel-capable newbuildings, innovative technologies and fuel-flexible systems.

Further investment, fleet renewal and financing decisions depend on regulatory certainty and the availability of competitively priced alternative fuels at scale.

The associations also urged governments to consider all competing proposals and establish technical guidance covering fuel certification and lifecycle emissions assessments.

They want an agreement reached as soon as practicable, with clear obligations and credible transition pathways for existing ships.

BIMCO is an international membership association serving shipowners, operators, managers and other maritime businesses. CLIA is a global cruise industry trade association.

IBIA represents the marine fuels industry, while ICS is an international trade association of national shipowners' associations.

INTERCARGO represents dry bulk shipowners, INTERFERRY is an international ferry industry trade association, and INTERTANKO represents independent tanker owners and operators.

IPTA represents chemical and parcel tanker operators, while WSC is a non-profit trade association representing international liner shipping companies.