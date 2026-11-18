French LNG containment specialist GTT has secured an order from China's Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding to design the cryogenic cargo tanks for five 174,000-cbm LNG carriers for Malaysian shipowner MISC, a company statement confirmed.

The contract was awarded in the fourth quarter of 2026 to GTT Energy, the French group's business unit responsible for containment and energy management systems. Each vessel will be equipped with GTT's NO96 Super+ membrane containment system.

The five LNG carriers are scheduled for delivery between the fourth quarter of 2029 and the third quarter of 2030.

GTT, formally Gaztransport & Technigaz SA, is a French engineering company specialising in membrane containment technologies for transporting and storing liquefied gases. The company was formed in 1994 through the merger of Gaztransport and Technigaz.

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co is a Shanghai-based shipbuilding company within China State Shipbuilding Corporation. Its construction activities cover LNG carriers, containerships and other specialised merchant vessels.