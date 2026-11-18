China's liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports rose 5% year on year to 5.53 million tonnes in October as buyers stepped up winter stockbuilding, figures released by the General Administration of Customs on Wednesday showed.

The increase marked a recovery from a year earlier, but imports remained below September's 5.61 million tonnes. Total LNG imports reached 50.12 million tonnes in the first 10 months of 2026, down 4.8% from the same period last year.

Separate vessel-arrival figures showed approximately 94 LNG carriers discharged 5.59 million tonnes at Chinese terminals in October, up 2.29% year on year. The figures are based on terminal arrivals rather than customs declarations.

Winter stockbuilding supported deliveries to northern China, particularly PetroChina's Caofeidian terminal and Sinopec's Tianjin facility, which serve the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. Qatari LNG shipments also recovered as transit conditions through the Strait of Hormuz temporarily improved.

Seven Qatari cargoes totalling 575,000 tonnes reached China during October. Long-term contracts accounted for 91.7% of LNG arrivals, while spot cargoes made up 8.3%. The spot share increased by 3.52 percentage points from September as buyers secured additional supplies ahead of the heating season.

Purchases increased despite high international gas prices. China's composite LNG import price index reached 230.73 points during the week of 2–8 November, up 83.79% year on year.

The October rebound was not enough to reverse the decline in cumulative imports, leaving China's LNG market under pressure from high procurement costs and uncertainty over international supplies.

PetroChina Company Limited is a Chinese integrated oil and gas company whose activities include exploration, production, refining, transportation and marketing of petroleum and natural gas.

Sinopec, formally China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, operates across the oil and gas value chain, including exploration and production, refining, chemical manufacturing and petroleum product marketing.