Suezmax and Aframax tankers shipped more than 2m barrels of oil a day through the Strait of Hormuz in October, the highest level since the conflict began, Vortexa data show. Their shipments have increased over the past two months, helping push total daily oil exports through the waterway to 11.4m barrels, also a high for the period.

Attacks on very large crude carriers (VLCCs), which can carry up to 2m barrels each, have restricted the availability of supertankers for the trade. BRS Shipbrokers estimates that 141 tankers are dedicated to shuttle movements carrying crude and petroleum products from Gulf terminals to transfer points outside Hormuz. VLCCs account for 72% of that fleet.

The average time for shuttle tankers to enter the Gulf, load and depart has shortened to 14 days from 25 days in August. Suezmaxes and Aframaxes have mainly loaded cargoes from Iraq, Kuwait and Qatar. Some transfer the oil to other vessels in the Gulf of Oman or off India's west coast; others sail directly to discharge ports, often in India.

The San Marino-flagged Suezmax Lucia A has lifted at least four Iraqi cargoes since June, delivering them to vessels waiting in the Gulf of Oman or to Ain Sukhna, Egypt's Red Sea port. It loaded a fifth Iraqi cargo earlier in November.

The Bahamas-flagged Suezmax Ture loaded its third Iraqi cargo in the week before 18 November. It previously carried Russian crude from western Russian ports to India, a trade permitted when cargoes meet Group of Seven oil price-cap rules. Lucia A's Marshall Islands-based owner could not be reached for comment.

The vessel's Shanghai-based safety manager and Ture's Greece-based manager did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Freight economics favour smaller tankers despite their lower carrying capacity. Rates for a Suezmax voyage from the Persian Gulf to China were assessed at about one-third to just under half the published VLCC benchmark for the same route.

Vortexa is a London-based energy and freight analytics company providing vessel-tracking and cargo-flow intelligence for crude oil, refined products, LNG and LPG markets.

BRS Shipbrokers is a France-founded maritime brokerage established in 1856. Its activities include shipbroking, freight derivatives, carbon-market advisory and shipping research.