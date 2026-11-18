Oil offloading has begun from the 159,168-dwt Suezmax Caroline Bezengi, stranded off southern Oman since 30 June, The Maritime Executive reported on 17 November.

The Tuvalu-flagged, 3,078-gt bunkering tanker SS Navigator has been positioned alongside the wreck near Jazirat Al Qibliyyah in the Hallaniyat Islands. Photographs show pumps installed on Caroline Bezengi and hoses connected to SS Navigator.

The arrangement is simpler than an earlier salvage proposal involving a larger receiving tanker and a 1,000-metre floating pipeline.

The Maltese-flagged, 105,744-dwt Aframax Hydra is also nearby and could receive oil from SS Navigator in a second-stage ship-to-ship transfer. Its participation in cargo transfers has not been confirmed.

Offloading could take several weeks, while salvors have yet to determine whether Caroline Bezengi can be refloated or will need to be dismantled.

Built in 2001, Caroline Bezengi ran aground following an unexplained explosion off Yemen earlier in June. The tanker was carrying an estimated 800,000 barrels of Russian crude.

Oil leaking from the vessel subsequently reached Oman's coastline, threatening the Hallaniyat Islands marine protected area, which is home to endangered Arabian Sea humpback whales.

Oman's National Emergency Management Committee reviewed progress in handling the stranded tanker's cargo on 12 November.

Ambrey is coordinating salvage operations with Oman's Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology.