Hong Kong shipowner CA Shipping has agreed to take over two 5,300-TEU containership newbuilding contracts worth $122.8m from ASL Shipping at China’s Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard, a stock exchange filing shows.

CA Shipping signed separate novation agreements with ASL Shipping, Guangzhou Wenchong and China Shipbuilding Trading Co (CSTC) for hulls H2782 and H2783. Each vessel is priced at $61.4m, with deliveries due by 30 September and 30 November 2028, respectively, subject to contractual extensions.

The agreements transfer the original buyer’s rights and obligations to CA Shipping rather than placing fresh orders. Payments are divided into five construction-linked instalments, with the largest due on delivery. Contract prices exclude buyer-supplied equipment and remain subject to adjustments.

The transfers require approval from independent shareholders of CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping and are conditional on the related bareboat charters taking effect. If the novation agreements have not taken effect by 31 January 2027, the original shipbuilding contracts will remain with ASL Shipping. The boxship deal forms part of a wider four-vessel transaction that also includes two 80,000-dwt grain carriers priced at CNH326m ($48.9m) each.

The four vessels have a combined value of approximately HK$1.73bn ($220m). CSSC Shipping plans to finance the acquisitions through internal resources and bank borrowings, with the vessels intended for leasing after delivery.

CA Shipping Company Limited is a Hong Kong joint venture owned 60% by Fortune Vcontainer Carriers Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited, and 40% by ASL Navigation Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of ASL Shipping.

ASL Shipping is a Hong Kong-incorporated company ultimately owned approximately 55% by Hsing Tai-Ming and 45% by Yang Xiangdong. Its group includes Asean Seas Line, a regional container shipping operator.

Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard Co Ltd is a Chinese shipbuilder and subsidiary of CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Company Limited.