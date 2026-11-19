Chinese shipbuilder Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co (DSIC) has delivered a 16,000-TEU LNG dual-fuel containership to Minsheng Financial Leasing at its Tianjin yard, 135 days ahead of the contractual deadline, parent group China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) confirmed.

The Liberian-flagged MSC MARIANNA D XVI was named and handed over on 16 November by DSIC's Tianjin subsidiary in cooperation with China Shipbuilding Trading Co (CSTC).

The vessel, which will be chartered by Swiss container shipping group Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC), is 366 metres long, 51 metres wide and has a moulded depth of 30.2 metres. Its published specifications give a capacity of 16,196 TEU.

The ship combines LNG dual-fuel propulsion with energy-saving and drag-reduction equipment designed to cut fuel consumption and emissions of sulphur oxides, nitrogen oxides and carbon dioxide. It meets Tier III emissions standards.

The yard completed a key construction phase in 284 days, 76 days less than its standard cycle. Afloat installation and commissioning took 75 days, nearly a month less than for earlier ships in the series, setting a new yard record.

The delivery follows the handover of MSC VIOLA, another 16,000-TEU LNG dual-fuel containership built in Tianjin for Minsheng Financial Leasing, in January 2025.

DSIC also delivered a 307,000-dwt crude oil tanker to CIDO Shipping in Dalian on 16 November, completing that vessel 77 days ahead of schedule. DSIC is a Chinese shipbuilding and repair company within state-owned CSSC.

Its Tianjin shipbuilding subsidiary was established in 2021 and builds containerships, bulk carriers and tankers.

CSTC is a Chinese shipbuilding trading company involved in international ship sales and contracting.

Minsheng Financial Leasing, established in April 2008, is a Chinese financial leasing company controlled by China Minsheng Banking Corp. Its activities include ship and aircraft leasing.

MSC is a privately owned Swiss container shipping company headquartered in Geneva. CIDO Shipping is a shipowning group with operations including South Korea.