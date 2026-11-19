Italian engineering and offshore drilling contractor Saipem has secured two contracts worth approximately $181m in Egypt and Suriname for its semi-submersible drilling rig Scarabeo 9, a company statement confirmed on Wednesday.

The first contract, awarded by Burullus Gas Company, covers the drilling of three offshore wells in Egypt. Operations are scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

The second contract, awarded by TotalEnergies EP Suriname B.V., involves drilling five offshore wells in Suriname, with an option for another five.

The campaign will begin once Scarabeo 9 completes its assignment in Egypt.

The awards add to Saipem's offshore drilling backlog and provide greater visibility over the rig's employment throughout 2027 and 2028. They also extend the contractor's existing relationships with Burullus Gas Company and TotalEnergies.

Saipem provides engineering, construction and drilling services for offshore and onshore energy and infrastructure projects. Its operations cover five business lines: Asset Based Services, Drilling and Sonsub, Energy Carriers, Offshore Wind and Sustainable Infrastructures.

The company operates five fabrication yards and owns 17 offshore construction vessels. Its drilling fleet comprises seven rigs, six of which are owned.

Saipem operates in more than 50 countries and employs approximately 30,000 people representing 125 nationalities.

Burullus Gas Company is a joint venture involving Shell, Petronas and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), an Egyptian state-owned petroleum company.

Shell and Petronas are the venture's international corporate partners.

TotalEnergies EP Suriname B.V. is the contracting entity for the Suriname drilling programme.