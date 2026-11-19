Chinese gas distributor China Gas Holdings has doubled a 20-year LNG purchase agreement with US exporter Venture Global to 1m tonnes a year, taking its total long-term commitments to the American company to 3m tonnes annually, the US producer confirmed.

The revised deal replaces a 500,000-tonne-per-year agreement signed on 14 September 2026, adding another 500,000 tonnes annually. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2030.

The agreement was signed between China Gas subsidiary China Gas Hongda Energy Trading Co., Ltd. and Venture Global CP2 LNG, LLC, a subsidiary of the American exporter, during the 2026 APEC CEO Summit in China.

Venture Global will supply the LNG from its global portfolio on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. The purchase price is linked to the US Henry Hub natural gas benchmark plus a fixed liquefaction fee.

China Gas had already secured 2m tonnes per year from Venture Global before the September agreement. The latest increase takes its purchases from the US supplier to 3m tonnes annually under several 20-year contracts.

The Chinese group's wider portfolio of long-term LNG supply agreements, including contracts with other suppliers, will reach 4m tonnes per year.

"The contracted volumes will enhance our sourcing flexibility and support the continued growth of our LNG trading business," said China Gas chairman and president Liu Ming Hui.

China Gas vice-president Xu Huilin said the additional volumes would strengthen supply security and support the group's international LNG trading strategy.

Venture Global chief executive Mike Sabel said the expanded partnership would help meet China's growing gas demand with LNG from the company's projects in Louisiana.

Venture Global, Inc. is a US LNG producer and exporter with more than 100m tonnes per year of capacity in operation, under construction or in development. Its projects include Calcasieu Pass, Plaquemines LNG and CP2 LNG on the Louisiana Gulf Coast. Its business also covers natural gas transportation, shipping and regasification.

China Gas Holdings Limited is an integrated energy distribution and services group operating across 30 provincial-level regions of China. Its activities include pipeline gas distribution, LNG and liquefied petroleum gas supply, energy infrastructure and related services. The group serves approximately 60m residential customers.