Singapore’s PSA International retained its place as the world’s largest container terminal operator in 2025, while APM Terminals, MSC and DP World advanced in the rankings, Lloyd’s List analysis shows.

PSA’s equity-adjusted throughput reached 69.9m TEU. China Merchants Port was second on 66m TEU, ahead of APM Terminals, which moved from fourth to third as volumes rose 11% to 59.3m TEU from 53.2m TEU a year earlier.

COSCO Shipping Ports slipped to fourth despite a 7% increase to 58.2m TEU.

MSC rose from sixth to fifth with 51.1m TEU, up 15%, while DP World moved from seventh to sixth on 49.4m TEU, a 12% gain.

Hutchison Ports fell from fifth to seventh even as volumes grew 3% to 47.6m TEU.

CMA CGM registered the fastest growth among the top ten, lifting throughput 22% to 15.8m TEU, but remained eighth.

The Philippines’ ICTSI and Türkiye’s Yilport completed the ranking.

The ten operators handled a combined 441.1m TEU, up 9% from 405.6m TEU in 2024. Their share of estimated global port throughput increased to 44% from 43%.

Worldwide container port volumes rose 6.5% to 994m TEU in 2025. Across a wider group of 19 global terminal operators, equity-adjusted throughput grew an average 8.9%, pushing their combined market share to 49.9% from 48.8%.

Capital investment among surveyed companies increased 23%, covering expansion, infrastructure upgrades, automation and digitalisation.

The rankings count throughput in proportion to operators’ equity holdings in individual terminals.

PSA’s own tally of total volumes across its terminal portfolio was 105m TEU, up 5%. PSA operates deepsea, rail and inland terminals in a network spanning more than 180 locations in 45 countries.