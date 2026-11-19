Norway has opened a 15-metre-deep cargo berth at the industrial port of Mo i Rana, expanding capacity for seaborne freight after more than two years of construction, the Norwegian Coastal Administration confirmed.

Fisheries and ocean policy minister Marianne Sivertsen Næss and Rana mayor Geir Waage inaugurated the Langneset facility on 18 November.

The container ship NCL Vestland became the first vessel to make an official call at the new quay, berthing on the Saturday evening before the opening ceremony to load containers.

The roughly 150-metre-long quay has a deck area of about 5,400 square metres and is designed to handle loads of up to 10 tonnes per square metre.

Norwegian contractor Vest Betong AS carried out the main construction works under a NOK 350m ($36.1m) contract, excluding VAT. The contract covered dredging, foundations, quay construction and associated infrastructure.

The development involved dredging more than 100,000 cubic metres of material at Langneset and Toranesterminalen, creating around 10,000 square metres of new land and installing 156 steel tubular piles with a combined length exceeding 8 km.

The project, undertaken jointly by the Norwegian Coastal Administration, Kystverket, and Rana Municipality, also included upgraded navigation aids in Ranfjorden and the installation of shore power, water and fibre-optic infrastructure.

Rana Municipality owns the facility through Mo i Rana Dypvannskai AS, while Rana Industriterminal AS will operate the terminal.

The investment is intended to improve maritime access for existing industries, accommodate new businesses and strengthen freight connections along the E12 corridor linking Norway, Sweden and Finland.