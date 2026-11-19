Israeli container carrier ZIM Integrated Shipping Services raised its 2026 adjusted EBITDA forecast to $3.3bn-$3.5bn from $2.7bn-$3.0bn after third-quarter net profit surged 573% to $830m from $123m a year earlier, a company statement showed.

The Haifa-based company also lifted its adjusted EBIT guidance to $2.0bn-$2.2bn from $1.4bn-$1.7bn following a sharp increase in freight rates and higher container volumes.

Revenue for the three months to 30 September rose 53% to $2.71bn from $1.78bn, while adjusted EBITDA climbed 124% to $1.33bn from $593m. Adjusted net profit increased to $717m from $124m.

Average freight rates jumped 55% to $2,480 per TEU from $1,602, while container volumes grew 4% to 962,000 TEU from 926,000 TEU. The adjusted EBITDA margin widened to 49% from 33%.

Chief executive Chen Lichtenstein linked the performance to ZIM's commercial strategy and focus on higher-margin trades. Chief financial officer Sami Jubran said the results "underpin our decision to raise full year guidance".

Free cash flow reached $1.22bn, up $839m from the second quarter. Net debt declined to $1.86bn at the end of September from $2.77bn three months earlier. ZIM declared a dividend of $243m, equivalent to $2.01 per share, payable on 8 December.

The carrier also launched two services during the quarter: ZX3, connecting Asia with the US West Coast, and Falcon, linking China with Argentina and southern Brazil.

The earnings come as ZIM awaits regulatory clearance for its proposed $4.2bn takeover by German container shipping group Hapag-Lloyd.

The agreement, reached in February at $35 per share in cash, has shareholder approval. However, the original application for Israeli state approval was terminated, and Hapag-Lloyd plans to submit a new application.

Completion is targeted for the first quarter of 2027. Under the proposed structure, Israeli private equity firm FIMI Opportunity Funds would establish New ZIM to assume designated operations and obligations linked to the Israeli government's special state share.

Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM operates in more than 90 countries and serves over 300 ports worldwide. Its fleet comprises 112 containerships with capacity of about 703,000 TEU and 13 car carriers. Its charter orderbook includes 56 vessels, among them LNG dual-fuel ships.