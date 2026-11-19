Cypriot shipping executive Thomas A. Kazakos has warned that the industry's resilience cannot withstand the erosion of global maritime rules and urged China to help secure an international agreement on carbon pricing for ships, in an interview published on 18 November.

Kazakos, secretary-general of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), warned that the industry's ability to withstand successive crises depends on a global regulatory system that is coming under increasing pressure.

Diverting vessels away from conflict zones offers only temporary relief while alternative markets remain accessible and free of unilateral restrictions, he warned. His intervention comes as governments remain divided over the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) proposed Net-Zero Framework, which received initial approval in April 2025 but failed to secure formal adoption in October.

The framework would introduce progressively tighter marine fuel emissions standards and require financial contributions from ships exceeding specified thresholds. It would cover ocean-going vessels above 5,000 GT, responsible for more than 85% of shipping's greenhouse gas emissions.

China has proposed an incentive multiplier giving zero- and near-zero-emission marine fuels greater weight in compliance calculations.

On 18 November, ICS joined eight other international maritime associations — BIMCO, CLIA, IBIA, INTERCARGO, INTERFERRY, INTERTANKO, IPTA and WSC — in urging governments to agree on predictable and enforceable global emissions regulations.

The associations warned that fragmented national and regional measures could expose shipowners to overlapping compliance requirements and multiple charges for the same emissions.

"Shipping is a global industry requiring global rules applied equally to all ships, regardless of flag, ownership, trade or business model," the associations said.

Further technical negotiations are scheduled for 23-27 November in London, ahead of the IMO Marine Environment Protection Committee meeting from 30 November to 3 December. An additional session on 4 December remains subject to confirmation.

Founded in 1921, London-based ICS represents national shipowners' associations whose members operate more than 80% of the world's merchant fleet. Kazakos became its first Cypriot secretary-general in 2025 after serving as director-general of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber since 1995.