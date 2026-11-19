The Maldives has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi-based SERH Group for Technical Services LLC and State Trading Organization PLC (STO) to advance an international port and industrial hub near the Eight Degree Channel, the Ministry of Economic Development, Transport and Trade said.

The agreement, signed on 16 November, covers the Maldives Economic Gateway and Integrated Development Project at Ihavandhippolhu in the country's north. Plans include maritime and industrial facilities, logistics and energy-related activities, as well as tourism and commercial development.

Maldivian economic development minister Mohamed Saeed signed for the government, STO chief executive and managing director Shimad Ibrahim for the trading group, and Ahmed Ibrahim Ali Mohamed Almutawa, chief executive for port and industrial city development, for SERH.

Almutawa outlined plans for oil storage tanks, oil-cleaning and refining facilities, and industrial areas. The port site lies beside a major Indian Ocean shipping route.

The agreement advances preparations for the project but does not establish a construction start date. The project has been pursued for years. Maldives Industrial Development Free Zone PLC (MIDFZ) was appointed master developer in January 2024.

The government signed an agreement with Dubai-based International Free Zone Authority (IFZA) in May 2024, while MIDFZ reached a framework agreement with Singapore's Capital Asia Investments Pte. Ltd. in November 2024. The status of the previous agreements remains unclear.

STO began international bunkering operations at Ihavandhippolhu in 2024 with energy trader Vitol. The gateway project also forms part of the Maldives' Vision 2040 economic diversification plans.

STO was founded in 1964 and is a Maldivian public limited company in which the government holds 81.37%. Its operations cover fuel distribution, shipping, retail and healthcare.

SERH is an Emirati limited liability company formerly known as Al Dhafra Technical Services. Its corporate roots include the Al Dhafra Cooperation Society, established in 1976, and Delma Co-operative Society, established in 1981. It adopted the SERH identity in November 2024.

MIDFZ is a consortium of five Maldivian state-owned companies.