Mozambique has approved a revised development plan for ExxonMobil's $26bn Rovuma LNG project, increasing planned annual output by 22% to 18.6m tonnes, the country's National Petroleum Institute said.

The decision, taken at the cabinet's 33rd regular meeting on 17 November, covers gas from offshore Area 4 in the Rovuma Basin. The original plan, approved in 2019, envisaged 15.2m tonnes a year. The $26bn estimate covers investment in the production phase.

The revised design uses electrically driven gas processing and liquefaction modules to reduce development costs and cut emissions by about 40% against the original plan. The project envisages 12 onshore liquefaction modules and 18 subsea wells connected by pipelines and manifolds.

The regulator forecasts $121bn in financial gains for the government over 25 years of production. The plan also provides for $6bn in contracts for Mozambican suppliers, allocates 25% of gas output to the domestic market and gives state-owned Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos responsibility for marketing all condensate. It includes a training and succession programme to move more Mozambican workers into specialist roles.

Regulator chairman Nazário Bangalane said the amendment followed a technical and economic review involving government ministries, tax authorities and the central bank.

The approval follows a 16 November meeting between Mozambican President Daniel Francisco Chapo and executives from ExxonMobil and Eni. ExxonMobil upstream president Dan Ammann said the company was targeting a final investment decision by the end of 2026. That decision remains outstanding.

ExxonMobil agreed in October to raise its stake in Rovuma LNG to 50% through a transaction with Eni. The partners awarded about $1.1bn in pre-investment contracts in August.

US energy company ExxonMobil is the delegated operator of the onshore development. Italian energy group Eni operates the separate Coral floating LNG projects in Area 4.

Mozambique Rovuma Venture, a joint venture involving ExxonMobil, Eni and China's state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation, holds 70% of the Area 4 concession. The remainder is split equally among Mozambique's state-owned Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos, South Korea's state-owned Korea Gas Corporation and XRG, an energy investment company owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. XRG acquired its 10% interest in March 2025 from Portuguese energy group Galp.