Guinea overtook South Africa to become the world's third-largest seaborne iron ore exporter in October after shipments topped 5m tonnes for the first time, BIMCO said in a market analysis.

The West African country took a 3% share of global seaborne iron ore volumes. Shipments have exceeded 22m tonnes so far in 2026, surpassing initial full-year forecasts of about 20m tonnes as production at the Simandou project, which began exports in December 2025, gathered pace.

Third-quarter exports reached 8.9m tonnes, up from 6.04m tonnes in the preceding quarter. Baowu Winning Consortium Simandou shipped 6.56m tonnes, while SimFer accounted for 2.17m tonnes.

The longer haul to China is boosting demand for capesize bulk carriers. Guinean ore travels 88% further than the average iron ore cargo, giving the country 6% of global iron ore tonne-mile demand in October.

Rising Guinean volumes helped lift worldwide tonne-mile demand by 2% year on year over January-October despite broadly flat shipment volumes.

China took almost all of Guinea's iron ore shipments. Its steel output fell 3% year on year in the first 10 months, even as iron ore shipments to the country rose 1%. Increased global supply has weighed on iron ore prices.

“Simandou could have a significant impact on capesize ship demand, even if its exports partly displace existing iron ore trade,” said Filipe Gouveia, BIMCO's shipping analysis manager.

Simandou is targeting eventual annual capacity of 120m tonnes, or 10m tonnes a month, using more than 600km of rail links to Atlantic export facilities. Full capacity is expected towards the end of the decade, but the timetable remains uncertain.

BIMCO estimates that global iron ore tonne-mile demand could rise 13% against 2025 if Guinea reaches full capacity and other exporters maintain volumes.

Even if Guinean cargoes entirely replace existing shipments, longer voyages could still lift demand by around 6%.