A walkout by about 250 security workers could disrupt container operations at terminals handling more than half the cargo moving through the US ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach from November 21, the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) warned on Wednesday.

Talks between PMA and International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 26 ended on November 17 with little progress. The union has voted to authorise a strike and, in the employers' account, is unwilling to extend the contract beyond 12:01 am Pacific time on Saturday, November 21. Further negotiations are scheduled for November 20.

The 250 unarmed watchmen secure gates, check identification and patrol six container terminals. They account for only about 2% of the ILWU workforce at the ports, but the terminals handle around 85% of Long Beach cargo and 33% of Los Angeles cargo.

Thousands of longshore workers, marine clerks and foremen covered by separate agreements could refuse to cross Local 26 picket lines, potentially bringing vessel handling and container movements at affected terminals to a halt.

PMA's offer includes a $3,200 one-off bonus and wage increases lifting average full-time watchmen's annual earnings from more than $170,000 to $198,000. It would maintain employer-funded healthcare valued at more than $62,000 a year and raise pension benefits to as much as $93,200 annually for the longest-serving workers.

The previous contract expired in July 2025, with extensions keeping workers on the job while negotiations continued with assistance from the US Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service. Local 26 president Luisa Gratz told fellow maritime unions in an October 23 letter that the talks had failed to produce an agreement.

San Francisco-based PMA is an employers' association representing 71 shipping lines, terminal operators and stevedoring companies in California, Oregon and Washington. The broader ILWU coastwide agreement covers workers at 29 US West Coast ports and runs until 2028; Local 26's contract is separate.