Hong Kong prosecutors have dropped a criminal damage charge against Chinese national Wan Wenguo, 43, the former captain of the Hong Kong-flagged container ship Newnew Polar Bear, over the 2023 Balticconnector gas pipeline rupture, Eastern Magistrates' Court heard on 18 November.

Prosecutors withdrew the charge after failing to contact several witnesses in mainland China. The case concerned damage to the gas pipeline linking Finland and Estonia and subsea telecommunications cables in the Gulf of Finland on 8 October 2023.

Finnish investigators concluded that the ship's anchor caused the pipeline rupture. Earlier court proceedings put the damage at approximately HK$400m ($51m).

Wan pleaded guilty to two separate maritime safety offences and was fined HK$4,000 ($510).

The first offence involved continuing a voyage from Russia to China between 11 October and 6 December 2023 without sufficient anchors.

The second concerned his failure to submit mandatory daily reports to the shipping company between 28 October and 3 November 2023, in breach of requirements under the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS).

Wan's defence said he had notified company personnel after discovering the missing anchor and had unsuccessfully sought replacement parts in Russia. It also said adverse weather had disrupted alternative reporting systems and that the company restricted the use of the ship's Iridium satellite phone to emergencies. Maritime authorities found the phone to be operational.

Wan is expected to be transferred to Hong Kong immigration authorities for repatriation to mainland China. The withdrawal of the criminal damage charge does not constitute an acquittal on its merits.

Finland's National Bureau of Investigation said in May 2025 that its investigation remained ongoing in cooperation with Estonian and Chinese authorities.

Balticconnector resumed commercial operations on 22 April 2024 following repairs.

Chinese container shipping and logistics operator NewNew Shipping provides services centred on China-Russia routes, including sea-rail connections and inland waterway transport. Its website lists 10 container vessels, including the 169-metre Newnew Polar Bear, with a listed maximum capacity of 1,638 TEU.