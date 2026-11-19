Belgian offshore contractor DEME has ordered two unmanned surface vessels (USVs) from Dutch builder DEMCON Unmanned Systems for offshore survey operations, with delivery scheduled for 2027, the manufacturer confirmed.

The vessels are already under construction at DEMCON, with engineering, production and systems integration under way. The contract value was not disclosed.

Both units will be based on DEMCON's DUS OV offshore platform and configured to accommodate DEME's survey equipment, communications infrastructure and operating requirements.

The contract includes dedicated handling trolleys and launch-and-recovery systems. Designed for multi-day missions, the USVs can operate directly from ports or be deployed from offshore construction vessels acting as motherships. Their modular design allows transport in standard shipping containers.

The vessels will use DEMCON's autonomous navigation and mission management software, including survey-track following, collision avoidance, dynamic positioning, real-time monitoring and remote intervention.

A remote operations centre will integrate vessel control, navigation, alarms and survey data. Redundant power, propulsion, communications and navigation systems are intended to maintain control following individual equipment failures.

The DUS OV platform uses a DNV type-approved design intended to support certification for remote and autonomous operations.

Standard platform specifications include a length of 6.8 metres, beam of 2.3 metres, maximum speed of seven knots and hybrid-electric propulsion. The design supports operations in sea state six. DEMCON has not confirmed the final specifications of DEME's vessels.

“The value of an offshore USV lies not only in the vessel itself, but in how the platform, survey payloads, deployment equipment, software and remote operations environment work together,” said Fedor Ester, managing director of DEMCON Unmanned Systems.

The package also provides for maintenance, spare parts, training and remote technical support.

DEME has previously advertised for operators of its Dolphin unmanned survey vessel, which is designed for remote operation from a control room in Blankenberge, Belgium.

DEME is a Belgian marine engineering group active in dredging, offshore energy, marine infrastructure and environmental services. Its turnover rose 6% to €3.27bn ($3.59bn) in the first nine months of 2026, while its order book stood at €6.81bn ($7.48bn) at the end of September.

The Hague-based DEMCON Unmanned Systems is a Dutch private limited company within the DEMCON technology group. It develops autonomous maritime systems for hydrographic surveying, offshore energy, infrastructure, defence and inland water management.

DNV is a Norwegian classification and certification group providing technical assurance services to the maritime and energy industries.