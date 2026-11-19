Chinese container line Zhonggu Logistics has revised financing documents for an 18-ship newbuilding programme worth CNY 6.86bn ($1.03bn) at three Chinese yards, its latest stock exchange filing shows.

The Shanghai-based operator plans to raise up to CNY 2.73bn ($409m) through convertible bonds to help pay for eight 6,300 TEU ships and ten 1,800 TEU feeders. The balance would come from its own resources or other financing.

Hengli Shipbuilding (Dalian) is building six of the larger ships and China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Jiangsu) the other two. The ten feeders are contracted to Wuhan Qingshan Shipyard, formerly Changhang Group Wuhan Qingshan Shipyard.

The feeders account for CNY 2.40bn ($360m) and the larger ships CNY 4.46bn ($669m). Hengli's vessels cost $78.58m apiece excluding tax. Jinling's are priced at $89.44m each including tax, or $79.15m excluding tax.

Zhonggu International Shipping (HK) Limited is buying three Hengli vessels. The other three are assigned one each to Wind Express Shipping Alpha (SIN) Pte. Ltd., Wind Express Shipping Beta (SIN) Pte. Ltd. and Wind Express Shipping Gamma (SIN) Pte. Ltd.

The contracts were signed between January and April 2026, rather than as part of the latest filing. Two feeders are due in the second half of 2027, followed by eight feeders and five larger ships in 2028. The final three 6,300 TEU vessels are expected in 2029.

The new vessels would add 68,400 TEU, equal to 34.99% of Zhonggu's operated capacity of 195,476 TEU at the end of June 2026, including chartered tonnage.

Zhonggu plans to deploy the feeders on Southeast Asian routes and the larger ships on Red Sea services.

Final assignments will depend on demand and operating conditions, with alternative port calls and contingency routes also under consideration.

The project has a projected internal rate of return of 13.31%, with freight demand, operating costs and route disruptions among the risks.

The revised filing follows further questions from the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The bond issue still requires exchange clearance and registration with the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Founded in 2003, Zhonggu operates coastal and inland-waterway container services, multimodal logistics and international liner and time-charter businesses.

Hengli Shipbuilding is part of China's Hengli shipbuilding business.

Zhonggu's Hong Kong subsidiary and the three Singapore-registered Wind Express companies are wholly owned special-purpose entities established for the newbuilding contracts.