British classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) has introduced a new fire safety notation aimed at preventing electric vehicle fires from spreading aboard car carriers and roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessels, the company announced.

The FIRE (EV) special feature notation establishes ship design requirements covering fire detection, structural fire protection, ventilation, fire suppression and firefighting equipment and systems.

The requirements apply to pure car carriers (PCCs), pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs), RoRo ships and passenger RoRo (RoPax) vessels.

The measures are intended to contain fires within the vehicle spaces where they originate, addressing the hazards posed by lithium-ion batteries. Battery malfunctions can trigger thermal runaway, causing severe fires that are difficult to control and potentially releasing toxic and corrosive gases that threaten crew safety and the marine environment.

Gabriele Sancin, fire and safety team lead for specialist vessels at LR, said lithium-ion batteries “present specific fire risks that need to be considered from the design stage.”

The notation gives ship designers, shipyards and owners dedicated requirements for incorporating fire protection measures into new vessel designs as electric vehicle shipments increase.

FIRE (EV) covers vehicle-space arrangements and associated safety systems but does not extend to operational procedures or crew training. The notation is included in Part 6, Chapter 6 of LR’s July 2026 Rules and Regulations for the Classification of Ships.